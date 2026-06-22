Here is the setlist for Robyn’s Sexistential World Tour

Robyn’s Sexistential Tour setlist mixes new material with the songs that made her a pop icon.

Robyn officially launches her Sexistential World Tour in Dublin on June 24, but fans lucky enough to score tickets to her intimate preview shows have already been given a glimpse of what’s coming.

Across a handful of exclusive performances in New York and London, the Swedish pop icon has been road-testing material from her upcoming album Sexistential alongside the songs that turned dancefloors into collective therapy sessions for the better part of two decades.

The early setlists suggest Robyn isn’t interested in playing it safe. New tracks including ‘Dopamine’, ‘Sexistential’, ‘Talk to Me’ and ‘Light Up’ sit comfortably alongside fan favourites like ‘Call Your Girlfriend’, ‘Honey’, ‘Indestructible’ and, of course, ‘Dancing on My Own’.

There are also a few surprises. ‘Be Mine!’ has been reimagined as a stripped-back piano ballad, while ‘Show Me Love’ receives a similarly emotional treatment.

Elsewhere, Robyn revisits collaborations with Röyksopp and La Bagatelle Magique, throws in a Teddybears cover, and even takes on Jamie xx.

If these preview shows are anything to go by, Sexistential looks set to be part album launch, part greatest hits set and entirely the kind of cathartic dance-pop experience only Robyn can deliver.

Robyn Sexistential World Tour 2026 Setlist

Missing U Call Your Girlfriend Cobrastyle (Teddybears cover) Blow My Mind (Sexistential version) Ever Again Dopamine Honey Be Mine! (Piano version) Between the Lines Love Is Free Don’t Fucking Tell Me What to Do Sexistential Talk to Me Light Up Monument Life (Jamie xx cover) Indestructible Show Me Love (Ballad version) Dancing on My Own

Head to Robyn’s website for full tour dates.