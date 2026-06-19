Noah Kahan 2026 The Great Divide Tour Setlist and Set Times

Here’s everything you need to know before you head into The Great Divide.

Noah Kahan has embarked on his largest tour to date.

The folk-pop superstar will be touring across the US until the end of August (topical), before heading down to Australia.

Then, at the end of the year, Kahan will make stops across the UK and Europe.

So, here’s what to know before you go.

Noah Kahan The Great Divide Set Times

Here are the set times, based on his first two shows in Orlando, but be sure to check with your specific show closer to its date.

Doors Open: 6:30

Support Act (Gigi Perez): 7:30

Noah Kahan: 8:40

Curfew: 11:05 PM

Noah Kahan The Great Divide Setlist

The set list has changed slightly between the shows thus far, and of course, this has been to significant fan dismay.

Whether you were on X sharing that there’s still too much Stick Season in the show, or feeling bad that Noah actually went and changed the set after all the commotion, here’s what you can expect to hear.