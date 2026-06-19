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Noah Kahan 2026 The Great Divide Tour Setlist and Set Times

CA

by Chi–Chi Attard

CA

by Chi–Chi Attard

Here’s everything you need to know before you head into The Great Divide.

Noah Kahan has embarked on his largest tour to date.

The folk-pop superstar will be touring across the US until the end of August (topical), before heading down to Australia

Then, at the end of the year, Kahan will make stops across the UK and Europe.

So, here’s what to know before you go.

Noah Kahan The Great Divide Set Times

Here are the set times, based on his first two shows in Orlando, but be sure to check with your specific show closer to its date.

Doors Open: 6:30

Support Act (Gigi Perez): 7:30

Noah Kahan: 8:40

Curfew: 11:05 PM

Noah Kahan The Great Divide Setlist

The set list has changed slightly between the shows thus far, and of course, this has been to significant fan dismay.

Whether you were on X sharing that there’s still too much Stick Season in the show, or feeling bad that Noah actually went and changed the set after all the commotion, here’s what you can expect to hear.

  1. American Cars
  2. Doors
  3. All My Love
  4. Deny Deny Deny
  5. Staying Still
  6. Haircut
  7. Downfall 
  8. She Calls Me Back
  9. Dashboard
  10. Dial Drunk
  11. Willing and Able
  12. Porch Light
  13. Orbiter
  14. Maine
  15. Paid Time Off
  16. Dan
  17. The View Between Villages
  18. Northern Attitude
  19. The Great Divide
  20. Orange Juice
  21. New Perspective 
  22. End of August 
  23. Homesick 
  24. Stick Season

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