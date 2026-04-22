Noah Kahan left his Lexapro at Tiny Desk

Just two days before the release of The Great Divide , Noah Kahan has graced the Tiny Desk stage for the first time.

And this was a big one for him.

“I’ve wanted to do tiny desk since I knew it existed. For some reason I just thought I never would. But here we are,” said Kahan, via Instagram.

“The band and I are very proud of this performance and I think I speak for all of us when I say this immediately becomes a life highlight.”

In the performance, Kahan reminisces on his long drives in his hometown listening to NPR, and how the station reminds him of home.

So, it’s certainly been a long time coming.

Can’t fucking believe I’m on tiny desk it feels like every dream is just coming true — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) April 21, 2026

Kahan and his band performed unreleased tracks from the forthcoming album ‘American Cars’ and ‘Paid Time Off’.

He also played familiar favourite ‘Orange Juice’ off of 2022’s Stick Season, and the hit title track single ‘The Great Divide.’

In between songs, Kahan jokes about his sweatiness and lets us know that he’s left a little gift (his lexapro) for the NPR team and future guests.

“I figure we can treat it just like a take one, leave one, kind of penny system,” he says.

This all comes as the perfect teaser for Kahan’s upcoming The Great Divide world tour, kicking off this June, so be sure to check out the very special performance, here: