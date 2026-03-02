Mumford & Sons bring out surprise guests for their SNL performance

You can almost hear indie girls around the world screaming.

Mumford & Sons have returned for the fourth ever Saturday Night Live performance and this time they’ve made sure they were sharing the love.

Their collab with Hozier ‘Rubber Band Man’ debuted at number one on Billboard charts, and what better way to celebrate than bringing the man himself on stage.

Yes, you read that right, Hozier casually walked on stage to join Mumford and Aaron Dessner on stage for the track’s first live performance.

The full album dropped last week and fans are feeling good about it, which is lucky considering most of them already have tickets to the Aussie tour next month, picking us as the first stop of their massive world tour.

They know what they’re doing by now after solidifying their fourth ever UK number one album.

Besides ‘Rubber Band Man’, the boys performed a bunch of new material from Prizefighter, including ‘The Banjo Song’ and ‘Here’.

The episode was hosted by up and comer Connor Storrie who’s career has absolutely skyrocketed in the last month after he was cast as the lead in Canadian series Heated Rivalry – and who also managed to create quite the stir with his own special guests including onscreen lover Hudson Williams.

All in all, it was quite the warm welcome back for SNL after they took a hiatus for this year’s Winter Olympics.