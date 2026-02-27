March’s streaming slate is packed with drama, comedy, and jaw-dropping spectacles. From Jason Bateman and David Harbour’s darkly funny love triangle in DTF St. Louis to Guy Ritchie’s fresh take on young Sherlock Holmes, Nicole Kidman’s tense Scarpetta, and Charlie Cox back in Daredevil: Born Again, March’s lineup is unmissable. Expect sharp wit, gripping suspense, and storytelling that stretches from prehistoric times to the heart of Montana. Here are the best TV shows streaming in March.

DTF St. Louis

Streaming March 1, Max

Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini star in this dark comedy limited series. The plot centers on a messy, complicated love triangle between three adults facing the existential dread of middle-age malaise in Missouri. Expect sharp dialogue and the signature dry wit of its heavy-hitting lead cast.

Young Sherlock

Streaming March 4, Prime Video

Director Guy Ritchie reimagines the legendary detective’s origins in this high-energy mystery. Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as a nineteen-year-old Sherlock Holmes who gets swept up in a far-reaching conspiracy while investigating his very first murder case. It’s a stylish, action-packed take on the classic character’s formative years.

Vladimir

Streaming March 5, Netflix

Rachel Weisz leads this provocative limited series as an English professor who becomes dangerously obsessed with a charismatic younger colleague, played by Leo Woodall. As her professional and personal lives begin to unravel, the show explores the thin line between passion and ruin in a witty, erotic academic setting.

The Dinosaurs

Streaming March 6, Netflix

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, this four-part docuseries uses cutting-edge technology to trace the 150-million-year rise and fall of Earth’s most iconic prehistoric creatures. It’s a cinematic, educational journey that brings the Mesozoic Era to life with unprecedented visual detail and scale.

Rooster

Streaming March 8, Max

Steve Carell stars in this new comedy from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence. Carell plays a successful author attempting to navigate a hilariously fraught relationship with his college-aged daughter. The series promises the same blend of heart and rapid-fire humor that has defined Lawrence’s previous hit shows.

One Piece (Season 2)

Streaming March 10, Netflix

The hit live-action adaptation returns to follow Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew as they venture toward the Grand Line. This season introduces iconic characters like Tony Tony Chopper and the villainous Crocodile, continuing the vibrant, faithful reimagining of the world’s most popular manga and anime.

Scarpetta

Streaming March 11, Prime Video

Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this long-awaited adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling novels. Kidman plays forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who returns to her Virginia hometown to solve a series of grisly murders while navigating a tense, long-standing rivalry with her sister, played by Curtis.

The Madison

Streaming March 14, Paramount+

Michelle Pfeiffer leads this new entry in the Yellowstone universe from creator Taylor Sheridan. The drama follows a wealthy New York City family who relocates to the Madison River valley of Montana following a tragedy. It’s a poignant study of grief, human connection, and the clash between urban and rural life.

Imperfect Women

Streaming March 18, Apple TV+

Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington, and Kate Mara star as three lifelong friends whose bonds are tested following a shocking crime. Based on the novel by Araminta Hall, this psychological thriller deconstructs the complexities of female friendship and the secrets hidden behind seemingly perfect lives over several decades.

Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2)

Streaming March 24, Disney+

Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock in the second season of this gritty revival. Following the events of the first season, Daredevil continues his crusade for justice in Hell’s Kitchen while balancing his life as a lawyer. Expect intense martial arts choreography and the return of several fan-favorite characters.