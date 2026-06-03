House of the Dragon is opening a secret dragon lair beneath Sydney this month

Fans will face a series of trials to prove they’re worthy of claiming a dragon ahead of season three’s premiere.

In preparation for the arrival of season three of House Of The Dragon, premiering Monday, June 22, on HBO Max, fans are invited to undergo an immersive experience to test if you have what it takes to claim a dragon of your own.

Beneath the streets of Sydney, a trial awaits. Do you possess the spark of the ancient Valyrian?

Guests will follow an uncompromising path through hidden passages and interactive environments as Dragon Keepers guide them into the belly of the Dragon Pit, where it will be determined whether they are worthy.

The entrance to The Dragon’s Lair will be located in Wynyard Park, above Wynyard Train Station, between York Street and Carrington Street.

This experience will be held across June 19 and 20; however, public tickets and session times for The Dragon’s Lair are strictly limited. Tickets will be available from today, and are completely free, but they’re expected to go quickly.

Costumes are encouraged, but no sharp weapons, including swords are allowed–the dragons will kick you out.

Tickets available here.

The final trailer for the new season was released over the weekend, and fans are already bursting with excitement.

Showrunner Ryan Condal commented on the new season at the CCXP Mexico City convention in April, stating that this season is ‘the biggest we’ve made by any margin and by a wide measure.’

He finishes by saying, ‘It is dark. It’s funny. It’s action-packed. It’s emotional. And, of course, it has lots and lots of dragons. This season demanded the very best of everybody that collaborated to make it together, and I can’t wait for the world to experience it.”