Martin Scorsese is backing AI in film

Scorsese wants to let cinema evolve.

Yesterday, Charli XCX put him on her album cover, as the representative of ‘film.’

Today, Scorsese has announced that he is backing an AI startup called Black Forest Labs.

His role as a company advisor became public today, although he signed on a year ago.

In a video released by Black Forest Labs, Scorsese can be seen using the company’s image generation tool, Flux, to visualise storyboards for his new film, What Happens at Night.

He uses AI to emulate what he wants the set to look like.

Here’s what he said about putting his storyboarding into the hands of artificial intelligence:

“There’s always been this problem of how do you communicate what you see in your head to your cast and crew. There are some things you have to see and feel. […] Now with this tool, I can share what I’m visualizing more clearly and efficiently to my creative team – the production designer, art designer, and cinematographer – for them to build on to enrich cinematic intelligence.”

Scorsese says that cinema is still a young medium and that he wants to be open to seeing how it can evolve.

This move will certainly not come without controversy, with fans and cinephiles taking to social media to share their upset at the use of AI in art, and the threat technology such as this can pose to the medium and creative jobs.