Meta’s rumoured AI pendant wants to remember every conversation you have

The wearable device could record, transcribe and summarise your day – and it’s raising some very Black Mirror questions.

Most days, I feel like I have nothing to hide. Record my every move on CCTV, I like to think I don’t really care. China’s doing it, and their crime rate has never been lower.

So when reports surfaced that Meta could be working on a wearable AI pendant that records and summarises your conversations all day long, my first thought was: fuck off – enough is enough.

Meta is reportedly developing an AI-powered wearable pendant capable of recording, transcribing and summarising conversations throughout the day.

The project follows the company’s acquisition of AI startup Limitless in late 2025, according to a report from The Information.

Before being snapped up by Meta, Limitless had built a following around its Limitless Pendant — a small clip-on microphone designed to turn everyday conversations into searchable notes, transcripts and AI-generated summaries.

The original device launched for around 200 bucks and offered users around 20 hours of recording and transcription each month.

Paired with the company’s Rewind software, it effectively acted as an external memory bank, helping users revisit meetings, conversations and random moments they’d otherwise forget.

On paper, it’s a productivity tool. In practice, it’s a tiny microphone clipped to your shirt that listens to everything you say.

That’s where things start getting a little dystopian.

Limitless always pitched the device as a way to improve memory and organisation, but privacy concerns followed it from day one. Not everyone is thrilled by the idea of every conversation becoming a searchable database.

The original pendants were discontinued after Meta acquired the company, though existing users are still supported.

According to The Information, Meta is now exploring a similar device internally and could begin testing it as early as 2027.

If it eventually reaches consumers, it would become the latest addition to Meta’s growing AI hardware ambitions. Whether people are comfortable wearing a conversation-recording device all day is another question entirely.

Then again, if your phone already knows where you are, what you’ve searched for and who you’ve been talking to, maybe we’re already further down this road than we’d like to admit.