Weezer joins Beyoncé and Taylor Swift in 2026 National Recording Registry class

The sweater song is now a historical document.

The Library of Congress just gave Weezer the ultimate nerdy validation.

On Thursday, the National Recording Registry announced its 2026 class, preserving 25 sonic treasures, including Beyoncé’s seismic ‘Single Ladies,’ Taylor Swift’s pop-perfect 1989, and, yes, Weezer’s blue album-era greatness.

The indie-rock dweebs who made ‘Buddy Holly’ cool finally join the ranks of Chaka Khan, Ray Charles, and The Go-Go’s.

Swift’s 2014 blockbuster 1989 delivered three No. 1 singles and a Grammy for album of the year. Beyoncé’s 2008 anthem won song of the year.

But for millions of glasses-wearing outsiders, Weezer’s inclusion feels like a victory lap for power chords, emotional honesty, and sweater-wearing frontmen.

The 25 new titles bring the Registry’s total to 700, pulled from nearly 4 million items.

Chaka Khan called her track ‘I Feel for You’ a moment where everything converged.

Now Weezer has their own moment: officially, irreversibly, part of American history.