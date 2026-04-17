Charli XCX’s new era is here

The pop provocateur says flipping the form is fun even if it bothers some fans.

Charli XCX is trading sweaty club floors for cracked leather and loud guitars.

In a new British Vogue cover story, the pop provocateur confirms her eighth album will be a rock reinvention, ditching the dance-leaning chaos of Brat for something grittier.

“For me, it’s fun to flip the form,” she says, fully aware some fans will be bothered.

Produced with longtime collaborators A.G. Cook and Finn Keane, the album leans into an “analogue” vision stripped of macho posturing.

After the global phenomenon of Brat, which brought Grammys, a world tour, and a Sundance mockumentary, Charli says making another club record would have felt “really sad.”

Instead, she craved something internal and quiet. She’s wiped her social media clean, swapping chartreuse green for charcoal gray.

While the album remains a work in progress for Atlantic Records, Charli stays relentless: she’s soundtracking Wuthering Heights, starring in the film Erupcja, and headlining Lollapalooza this summer.

The brat is gone. Long live rock.