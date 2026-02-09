The film dividing the internet – Wuthering Heights released this week

Two Queenslanders take on the landed gentry in Emerald Fennell’s latest film.

Some may remember Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights from the hellscape of high school, a novel so tedious that the main thing a room of 15-year-old school girls take away from it is this brooding, annoying man named Heathcliff is a bit sexy.

Yes, it may have gone on to define the romantic gothic genre, but Fennell knows that’s not what we’re here for.

British high society is boring. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s sexual chemistry certainly is not.

Cathy and Heathcliff are back and as obsessive as ever. Our doomed couple have enraptured audiences for decades, inspiring teenage fantasies and pop culture (please see: Kate Bush’s iconic take).

The pair have put on quite a display during the film’s press tour, Robbie admitting a certain “co-dependency” with her co-star, adding she felt “lost, like a kid without their blanket” lacking his presence. Fans have responded by reminding her of her husband…

Two of Hollywood’s hottest commodities, the casting choice is deliberate and sexy. Some would argue, though, entirely inappropriate when remembering that the original character of Heathcliff is described as having dark skin in the novel. He is instead played by caucasian heartthrob Elordi.

This has raised questions of authenticity and whitewashing in Fennell’s interpretation. In defence, Elordi told The Hollywood Reporter, “this is Emerald’s vision and these are the images that came to her head at 14 years old”, which doesn’t really address the casting issues, but does help answer why Charli XCX has created the score for the film.

The internet is quick to notice further discrepancies, particularly its theatrical and historically inaccurate costumes. From overflowing taffeta gowns to gaudy corsets, die-hard 1800’s fans are not pleased by its creative liberties.

@thisstoryaintover LIGHT SPOILERS AHEAD — although I don’t think you can separate an adaptation from its original source, here’s my honest opinion on Emerald Fennell’s 2026 Wuthering Heights after watching it at an early screening since I’ve only been seeing positive reviews of the film. All movie images are from the trailer! Willl post a detailed video on the book vs movie very soon! #wutheringheights #emeraldfennell #booktomovie #adaptation ♬ original sound – jananie ✨

To expect subtlety from this film is a mistake; Costume designer Jacqueline Durran has an entire Wikipedia page for 1 dress.

Regardless of where you stand on the matter of Wuthering Heights and its many artistic freedoms, it’ll be crashing in through the window of your local cinema this Thursday 11th.