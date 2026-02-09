So, how did that ‘All-American Halftime Show’ go?

Kid Rock lead a chorus of… Well, not much.

While the Super Bowl pulsed with the bilingual, vibrant energy of Bad Bunny, a parallel universe of American music broadcasted from an undisclosed studio.

Promising a patriotic counterpoint, Turning Point USA’s ‘All-American Halftime Show’ delivered something far more subdued: a strangely placid, pre-taped concert that felt more like a relic from cable country television than a culture war rally.

Headliner Kid Rock, once a firebrand, was on remarkably mild behaviour, his most discussed moment being a widely noted lip-sync during ‘Bawitdaba’ before closing with a sentimental, self-penned gospel verse.

The political sparks were few, limited to Lee Brice’s new song ‘Country Nowadays’ and a rendition of ‘Real American,’ amid sets from Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett that could have aired any time in the past decade.

Let’s check in on Kid Rock’s “All-American Halftime Show” pic.twitter.com/dN9N6SIAgF — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) February 9, 2026

The show peaked at just over 5 million YouTube viewers as Kid Rock performed, a fraction of the main event’s audience, ending not with a bang but with a fundraising QR code and images of Charlie Kirk.

Ultimately, the much-hyped alternative offered less a protest and more a muted, merchandise-heavy footnote to an evening where the real halftime show celebrated a far more dynamic, and arguably more American, dream.