Bad Bunny says he chucked a fan’s phone due to “lack of respect”

Bad Bunny has finally addressed the viral moment he tossed a fan’s phone into the water, naming their “lack of respect” as his motive.

Bad Bunny’s year has kicked off on a bad note. On Monday (January 2), a now-viral clip of the Puerto Rican artist emerged, showing him snatching a phone out of a selfie-snapping fan’s hand, and ever-so-casually chucking it into the water.

Despite the hostile nature of the act, the Un Verano Sin Ti hitmaker appears totally unphased by the situation, walking away without so much as a glance toward his evidently shocked and bewildered fan.

As can be expected, the clip has sparked worldwide fury amongst fans, ex-fans and critics of Bad Bunny, with many flocking to social media to share their thoughts: “Disrespect ! because of your fans you are living the life you live,” wrote one individual on Instagram.

“KARMA will give you back what you did!!!” stated another. Someone else added, “remember that everyone who is above can also go down. I see why Anuel AA said that you are not humble.”

These examples of heated reactions are merely a few out of thousands being posted across social media platforms. Yesterday morning, Bad Bunny finally came forward with a statement.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote in Spanish. “Those who come to put a f**king phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

La persona que se acerque a mi a saludarme, a decirme algo, o solo conocerme, siempre recibirá mi atención y respeto. Los que vengan a ponerme un cabrón teléfono en la cara lo consideraré como lo que es, una falta de respeto y así mismo lo trataré yo. #SINCOJONESMETIENE — ☀️🌊❤️ (@sanbenito) January 2, 2023

2022 was a year of triumphant moments for Bad Bunny. Not only was he declared Apple Music’s ‘Artist of the Year’ back in November, but the rapper also received eight nominations at the 2022 AMAs, and took home the prize for Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album.

Could this problematic encounter with a fan mark the end of his winning streak and tarnish his audience’s adoration for his music? While this incident does shed light on the valid desire for having your personal space respected, the majority of public respondents agree this was not the right way to go about communicating that. With an entire year ahead of him, let’s hope Bad Bunny checks himself before he wrecks himself.