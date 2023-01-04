Grammar Tha God drops new R&B single, ‘Energy’

Grammar Tha God started producing hip-hop beats at 15 years old, his new single Energy shows he has no plans of stopping or slowing down.

Based in Melbourne; Rapper/Producer Grammar Tha God started producing hip-hop beats at 15 years old and began rapping professionally on an underground level in Brisbane in 2013. Ever since he’s been kicking it loud and proud with his music. In 2013-2014 at the age of 21, he released two projects independently 10TGOD and The BMG Tape, building on their success in the local scene through regular performances in the Brisbane and Gold Coast area.

In 2014, Grammar embarked on a national Australian tour (The Grammarfications Tour), performing in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. He took a break from recording music in 2016 to regroup, focusing on building up his social media presence and studying the direction that Hip Hop was headed.

Now based in Melbourne, Grammar has been doing nothing but making music and is showing no signs of slowing down, releasing multiple singles and music videos produced by local and foreign producers (Socrasteez – Never Say Shit) and (Legion Beats – Only Right, What You Sayin, Energy). All singles are off Grammar Tha God’s upcoming 5 track project The Manifestation EP.

His latest single, Energy was created as Grammar tried to expand his sound by rapping over a reggaeton-style beat produced by Legion Beats. The single features an undeniable R&B hook punctuated by smooth romantic rap verses.

Beginning with synchronized, smooth vocals that intertwine with an affectionate punchy and woozy beat, the verses are carried through Grammar’s crispy Aussie rap accent as it is wrapped up in a gritty expansive rumble of emotions.

It’s seductive, it’s groovy, and it’s an addictive vibe. Perfect for dancing out in the club, perfect for an intimate moment.

Energy was released on all platforms on the 23rd of December last year. It has an international feel to it and is exciting while still being accessible on the first listen.

It’s the 4th single off The Manifestation EP and a Music Video will be shot and released for it in 2023. Check it out below, let the energy move through your body as you listen.