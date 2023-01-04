 Our favourite photos from Field Day 2023
Music

Our favourite photos from Field Day 2023

by Sam Bowmer

field-day-2023

Image: Colby Shaw

by Sam Bowmer

We sent photographer Colby Shaw down to Sydney’s Field Day music festival to capture sets from Denzel Curry, Aitch, Tkay Maidza, Remi Wolf and more.

New Year’s Day 2023 saw the Field Day music festival take over The Domain in Sydney for a day of live music from some of the world’s best.

The festival saw invigorating sets from the likes of Denzel Curry, Aitch, SG Lewis, Diplo, Tkay Maidza, Remi Wolf, and JK-47, and our photographer-on-the-ground Colby Shaw was there to capture the best of the best.

Check out the photographs below and relive the magic of Field Day 2023!

Aitch’s set

Aitch Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
Aitch Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
Aitch Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw

Denzel Curry’s Field Day 2023 set

Denzel Curry Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
Denzel Curry Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
Denzel Curry Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw

Benee’s set

Benee Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
Benee Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
Benee Field Day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw

Tkay Maidza’s Field Day 2023 set

tkay maidza field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
tkay maidza field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
tkay maidza field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw

Remi Wolf’s set

remi wolf field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
remi wolf field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
remi wolf field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw

SG Lewis

sg lewis field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
sg lewis field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
sg lewis live field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw

Diplo

diplo live field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
Diplo live field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
Diplo live field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw

JK-47’s Field Day 2023 set

jk 47 live field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
jk 47 live field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw
jk-47 live field day 2023
Photo: Colby Shaw

