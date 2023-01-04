Our favourite photos from Field Day 2023

We sent photographer Colby Shaw down to Sydney’s Field Day music festival to capture sets from Denzel Curry, Aitch, Tkay Maidza, Remi Wolf and more.

New Year’s Day 2023 saw the Field Day music festival take over The Domain in Sydney for a day of live music from some of the world’s best.

The festival saw invigorating sets from the likes of Denzel Curry, Aitch, SG Lewis, Diplo, Tkay Maidza, Remi Wolf, and JK-47, and our photographer-on-the-ground Colby Shaw was there to capture the best of the best.

Check out the photographs below and relive the magic of Field Day 2023!

Aitch’s set

Denzel Curry’s Field Day 2023 set

Benee’s set

Tkay Maidza’s Field Day 2023 set

Remi Wolf’s set

SG Lewis

Diplo

JK-47’s Field Day 2023 set