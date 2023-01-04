Is Taylor Swift releasing ANOTHER album before her Eras Tour?

Secrecy holds no candle to the detective skills of Taylor Swift devotees. The songstress is likely dropping another LP before her Eras Tour.

The ‘Swifties’ have been speculating for quite some time now that a re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s 2010 album, Speak Now will be announced as the third installment of the singer’s Taylor’s Version series. But after watching her music video for Bejeweled; a track from her latest LP, Midnights, they were absolutely certain.

Sharp-eyed devotees of Swift noticed several clues sprinkled throughout the video. As per theMusic, some of them included “the use of ‘Enchanted’ in the opening scene, pressing the purple button for floor 3 in a lift (Speak Now is Swift’s third album, and Purple is its primary colour), and a clock floating above the stage showing that it’s three o’clock.”

Reportedly, ‘Swifties’ also noted that the stage layout in the video resembled her “Speak Now tour stage, and the closing moments of the video also feature the melody from Long Live.”

Leave it up to Taylor Swift fans to dissect every square inch of a music video. Beyonce’s ‘BeyHive’ and Gaga’s ‘Little Monsters’ work hard, but Taytay’s crew works harder. As of this week, however, we don’t just have clues…we have a statement.

A close source to Swift recently informed The Sun that “Speak Now looks set to be the next album in the ‘Taylor’s Version’ series.” They added, “Taylor has quietly been in the studio working on remaking both Speak Now and 1989. All details are still being ironed out but Speak Now Taylor’s Version should be out within the next couple of months, before she kicks off her Eras world tour.”

In conclusion, the source told the publication, “Many other artists would have paused to enjoy the success she has seen with Midnights but Taylor is super focused and works around the clock for her fans.”

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ kicks off in March…so are we really going to be gifted with this hotly-speculated album before then? I guess time will tell.

We’ll be on the lookout for more diligently-sourced clues presented by the ‘Swiftie’ nation. But in the meantime, you can try sharpening your investigative skills by watching the Bejeweled music video above.