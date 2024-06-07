Sydney’s Abercrombie isn’t your average nightclub – it’s a multi-level party paradise catering to all your after-dark desires

This historic venue has been revamped to pulsate with Sydney’s diverse energy. You can hit the club space for live music or DJs, or the public bar with a beer garden. And if you fancy a nightcap, Casa Rosa, the late-night Italian disco cocktail lounge, awaits.

For the wine enthusiasts, Lil Sis, the aperitivo wine bar and shop, is your haven, and the ground floor boasts a legendary 24-hour license, perfect for those late-night cravings or spontaneous dance sessions.

All this under one roof at 100 Broadway, Chippendale (NSW 2008).

