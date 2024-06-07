Sydney’s Civic Underground pulsates with the energy of a transformed theatre

Once graced by plays and live music, it now thrives as a nightclub known for its electric atmosphere and state-of-the-art sound system. Frenetic house and techno beats take center stage on Fridays, while Saturdays sizzle with disco fever.

Open Wednesdays through Sundays, prepare for a cover charge ranging from 10 to 25 bucks, and sometimes there is a potential wait of around 30 minutes depending on the crowd. Check Moshtix for upcoming events.