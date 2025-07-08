Where the city’s gloss fades to grit.

Down a shadow-draped Hindley Street alley, Ancient World hums like a secret whispered between rebels and artists.

Step into its basement lair, and the air thrums with the ghosts of a thousand wild nights: punk guitars still ringing in the concrete, techno basslines etched into the murals by local provocateurs.

Since 2014, this artist-run bunker has been Adelaide’s sanctuary for the gloriously weird.

The new guard (Chelsea, Hugh, and Zander) inherited a legacy of chaos and turned it into a manifesto: No rules, just roots.

Here, a feminist punk collective might shred the stage on Tuesday, a drag queen drips glitter onto the dancefloor by Friday, and by Saturday, a French techno DJ melts minds under the flicker of DIY lighting.

The drinks? Strictly South Australian. Negronis with hometown gin, cider from the Hills, because supporting local isn’t a trend here, it’s bloodline.

What makes Ancient World sacred isn’t just the lineup, it’s the vulnerability. Owners once hosted a public forum on safety, asking patrons: Have you ever felt unsafe here?

Then they listened. This is where queer kids find their tribe, where a shy first-timer becomes a karaoke demon by last call, where the bartender remembers your name and your poison.

But the fight’s real. Rising rents and empty wallets threaten to silence the chaos. Their answer? A guerrilla-style membership club. Pay what you can, get free entry, skip queues, and keep the dream alive.

Because when Ancient World thrives, Adelaide’s soul does too.

Ancient World

📍 116a Hindley St

🌐 ancientworld.club