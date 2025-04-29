With the best chandelier in town

There’s a particular magic that happens when the house lights dim at Hindley Street Music Hall. The crowd’s murmur fades to a hush, the stage lights flare, and suddenly you’re not just watching a show – you’re part of something electric.

This isn’t your typical music venue; it’s Adelaide’s living room for unforgettable nights, where every concert feels like a private party with 1,800 of your closest friends.

Since its 2022 rebirth, the hall has become the beating heart of Adelaide’s music scene.

What was once a gritty nightclub has been transformed into a sonic cathedral, where the acoustics are as crisp as the cocktails and the energy is always dialled to eleven.

The space somehow manages to feel both intimate and expansive – whether you’re pressed against the barrier for a punk show or lounging in the mezzanine for some soulful blues.

Local musicians whisper about the hall’s “good vibes” – something about the way the room seems to lift performers to new heights.

International acts consistently remark on the crowd’s infectious energy. And regulars know the secret: there’s not a bad night to be had here.

From the thunderous riffs of rock gods to the delicate plucks of folk troubadours, every genre finds its perfect home within these walls.

Nestled in the West End at 149 Hindley Street, the venue sits at the crossroads of Adelaide’s cultural heartbeat.

Pre-show drinks at nearby bars, post-gig yiros runs, and that perfect moment when the encore fades into the night – it’s all part of the experience.

With an ever-changing lineup that spans generations and genres, Hindley Street Music Hall isn’t just where Adelaide hears music – it’s where we feel it, remember it, and keep coming back for more.

Hindley Street Music Hall

149 Hindley St, Adelaide

hindleymusichall.com.au