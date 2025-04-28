Heartbreaking & Genius Details You Definitely Missed in This Week’s ‘The Last of Us’

Great, now we’re crying over The Last of Us opening credits.

From Joel’s missing silhouette to that devastating coffee bean tribute, these Easter eggs will destroy you (in the best way).

The latest episode of The Last of Us didn’t just break our hearts—it did so with an almost surgical precision, weaving in details so subtle you might’ve blinked and missed them.

Let’s start with the opening credits, where Ellie’s lone silhouette emerging from the cordyceps fungus hits like a gut punch.

Gone is Joel’s figure beside her, and Pedro Pascal’s name is conspicuously absent—a quiet but crushing reminder of his absence.

Even the flowers outside Joel’s house and the hat on Ellie’s dresser are painstaking recreations from the game, with the latter hinting at a future flashback to the museum trip (check the trailers if you need proof).

And if you looked closely at Joel’s workbench, you’d spot the half-carved owl—mirroring his beloved coffee mug from Part II—because this show loves to twist the knife with tiny, sentimental details.

Then there’s Ellie’s grief, which unfolds in near-perfect sync with the game.

The shot of her opening that red box to find Joel’s watch and gun? A frame-for-frame recreation.

Her silent moment at his grave, where she leaves coffee beans (a callback to their Season 1 coffee banter)? Sob-worthy.

Even Dina’s packing list—with a note about jackets doubling as blankets—pays off later when they curl up under them in the tent.

And let’s not forget the rifle stance Ellie copies from Joel or the Matrix poster lurking in her room, a fun nod amid the heaviness.

Every choice, from the Seraphites’ braided hair (just like Yara’s in the game) to the Part II home screen music playing as Seattle appears, feels like a love letter to fans.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to go stare at a wall and process all this.