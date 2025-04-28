Turtle gets Lego Prosthetic—and now he’s faster than ever!

How Nova Scotia’s museum turned plastic bricks into turtle wheels.

Meet Root, the wood turtle with a brand-new set of wheels—courtesy of Lego!

After losing his front right foot, the resident of Nova Scotia’s Museum of Natural History struggled with mobility, dragging his shell as he walked.

But thanks to a creative team and some plastic bricks, Root now cruises in style.

Inspired by a Lego exhibit, naturalist Tessa Biesterfeld designed a tiny mobility aid using a dog harness, a Lego platform, and wheels. “It’s non-toxic, adjustable, and totally modular,” she explained.

The lightweight solution prevents shell damage while letting Root explore freely.

Now, the once-struggling turtle eagerly awaits his daily adventures. “When he hears the harness snap, he knows it’s go time!” Biesterfeld said.

Root’s story is a heartwarming reminder that innovation—and a little Lego magic—can change lives, one tiny wheel at a time.