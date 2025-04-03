Missouri Museum Unpeels a World Record—With 309 Banana Hats

Missouri went Bananas for a World Record

The City Museum in St. Louis made history Wednesday—by turning 309 people into walking bananas. At exactly 5:30 p.m., the crowd donned bright yellow banana hats to break the Guinness World Record for the most people wearing the fruity headgear.

An official Guinness adjudicator confirmed the victory, capping off the museum’s “a-peel-ing” stunt. The event was a team effort, with help from Explore St. Louis, Slalom St. Louis, and Rasta Imposta Costumes, which supplied the hats.

The museum celebrated on social media, joking, “We couldn’t have split this record without you!”

No word yet on whether the record will inspire a banana-hat trend, but for now, St. Louis can proudly claim its spot in the Guinness Book of World Records—one goofy, yellow crown at a time.