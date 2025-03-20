LEGO and Pokémon Team Up for Epic 2026 Collaboration

Gotta build ’em all!

The LEGO Group has officially announced a multi-year partnership with The Pokémon Company, with the first LEGO Pokémon sets set to launch in 2026.

The long-awaited collaboration was revealed alongside a teaser video featuring LEGO Pikachu’s iconic tail, sparking excitement among fans who have been dreaming of this crossover for years.

Julia Goldin, LEGO’s Chief Product & Marketing Officer, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon. This partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike.”

Gaku Susai, Chief Product and Experience Officer at The Pokémon Company International, echoed the sentiment, stating “this innovative partnership will surprise and delight fans, and we cannot wait to see their reactions in 2026.”

While details about specific sets remain under wraps, the announcement has already ignited a wave of anticipation. Start saving now—your wallets will need to be ready!