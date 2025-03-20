Havana Brown Talks Great Southern Nights, New Music, and the Things That Make Her Happy

Tonight, Havana Brown is set to bring the heat to Great Southern Nights, kicking off the festival with an electrifying, high energy set.

With a career that’s taken her from global stages to the top of the charts, Havana is ready to make this show one to remember.

Right now, she’s putting the finishing touches on her set, digging deep into her latest edits and remixes to bring something fresh to the stage.

Expect a mix of club anthems, deep house vibes, and high-energy drops—plus a few surprises in the mix.

As Great Southern Nights takes over NSW with over 330 gigs, Havana Brown’s set is the perfect way to kickstart the live music celebration.

If you’re heading to the show tonight, get ready to dance—because this one’s going to be big.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

HAVANA BROWN: Right now, I’m finalising my set for Great Southern Nights—going through new edits and mixes I’ve been working on. It’s such a great excuse to dig deep and bring something fresh to the stage. I’ll also take our dog Bruno out for a walk before I head out for the show tonight.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live—what do you love about it?

HAVANA BROWN: I live between Melbourne and Sydney. I love the contrast—Melbourne has this creative, moody energy and Sydney has this beautiful vibrancy, especially by the water. I get the best of both worlds.

HAPPY: Great Southern Nights is all about celebrating live music—what does being part of this event mean to you?

HAVANA BROWN: It’s such a cool event to be part of. I love that it’s all about bringing live music to the front again and giving people a reason to get out, dance, and reconnect. There’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd, and being part of something that celebrates the Aussie music scene just feels right.

HAPPY:You’ve played stages all over the world—what makes an event like Great Southern Nights special in comparison?

HAVANA BROWN: It’s personal. The audience is homegrown. There’s something raw and real about Aussie crowds—they give you their full energy, and they expect you to match it. It keeps you grounded and excited.

HAPPY:Are there any acts on the lineup you’re excited to see or share the stage with?

HAVANA BROWN: Absolutely—Peking Duk always bring the party. I know the guys and they never disappoint. Their energy on stage is next level. And I have to say, seeing Noiseworks on the lineup gave me a little buzz. They’re such a classic Aussie rock band from the 80s and 90s, and their songs are part of the soundtrack of so many people’s lives. It’s a really fun mix of old and new this year.

HAPPY:Great Southern Nights emphasizes both music and hospitality—do you have any go-to spots in Newcastle or Sydney for a post-show unwind?

HAVANA BROWN: In Sydney, I love hitting up Bobbie’s in Double Bay. It’s this chic basement bar with a cool mid-century vibe, and their martinis are top-notch. They also serve this anchovy toast that’s to die for—super unique and amazing. Another favorite is Employees Only in the city. Tucked away behind a psychic sign on Barrack Street, it’s got that speakeasy feel with amazing cocktails and a lively crowd. Both spots are perfect for kicking back and soaking in the Sydney nightlife.

HAPPY: Great Southern Nights is about revitalizing live music culture. From your perspective, what’s missing in Australia’s nightlife and festival circuit right now?

HAVANA BROWN: I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction, but there’s still a bit missing. It’d be great to see more spaces that really champion fresh talent and different styles—places that feel inclusive and exciting, no matter what you’re into. And I get that rules and restrictions are important, but sometimes they take the fun out of it. We need to find that sweet spot where people feel safe but can still enjoy the freedom and energy of a proper night out.

And on the festival side, it’s been tough seeing so many iconic events fold lately—rising costs have made it hard for a lot of them to survive. It’s a shame because festivals play such a huge role in bringing people together through music.

HAPPY: Your career has evolved from DJing to producing and performing—how do you think your sound has evolved over the years?

HAVANA BROWN: My sound’s always been pretty diverse, but it’s definitely been rooted in dance and EDM from the beginning. Over time, I’ve leaned into different influences and lately I’ve been really drawn to Afro-house and deeper, more layered beats. I still love bringing that high energy, but now I’m more focused on building a vibe and creating a journey throughout the set. It feels a bit more grown, more textured.

HAPPY:The crossover between DJs, producers, and vocalists is more fluid than ever. Where do you see yourself pushing your sound in the next phase of your career?

HAVANA BROWN: I’ve got a new single coming out in early June, and you’ll get to hear exactly where I’m taking things. It’s something a little different—I’ve pushed my sound in a new direction again, but it still feels true to me. I think people are going to love it.

HAPPY:With live music making a huge comeback post-pandemic, what’s one thing you’ve missed most about playing to Australian crowds?

HAVANA BROWN: There’s nothing like playing to an Aussie crowd. The energy is just different—it’s loud, it’s fun, it’s real. Everyone’s there to have a good time, and you can feel that from the moment you step on stage. It’s the kind of atmosphere that reminds you why you fell in love with performing in the first place.

HAPPY:Your sets always feel meticulously curated—what’s one track you can’t wait to drop in your set for this event?

HAVANA BROWN: There’s a track called Stephanie that I’ve been playing a bit lately—it always gets such a great reaction. But I recently found a new remix of it that’s next level. I haven’t played it out yet, so I’m pretty excited to drop it at Great Southern Nights. I don’t think anyone’s heard this version before.

HAPPY: If you could describe your Great Southern Nights set in three words, what would they be?

HAVANA BROWN: Energetic. Fresh. Dynamic.

HAPPY:What’s next for Havana Brown—can fans expect new music or projects on the horizon?

HAVANA BROWN: Yes! I’ve got a new single coming, as I mentioned earlier, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. I’m also working on a project outside of music, which I’ll be sharing more about with my followers soon. I can’t say too much just yet, but it’s something very different—and very exciting for me.

HAPPY:What makes you happy?

HAVANA BROWN: Family. Music. Dogs (especially Bruno). Connecting with people. Quiet mornings and loud dance floors.