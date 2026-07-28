Fred Again.. & Latin Mafia will livestream a mixtape until it is completed

Hopefully they don’t get writer’s block

Witnessing a music project being created is usually only reserved for those involved in the process or those within the inner circle.

Social media and live stream culture have bridged the gap and allowed fans to be a part of the process.

Fans got to famously witness deadmau5 accidentally recreate Darude sandstorm on YouTube and watch BROCKHAMPTON create the track ‘STUPID’ on Instagram Live.

Now British record producer Fred again.. and pop trio Latin Mafia will team up to livestream the creation of a mixtape.

But the catch is, they aren’t ending the stream until the record is finished.

The news was announced on Fred again..’s Instagram, ushering in the challenge and his admiration for working with the group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred again.. (@fredagainagainagainagainagain)

The livestream will take place at 5am on July 29 AEST.

Currently 150 are fans wait for the stream, which will most likely steadily fill as the stream dawns closer.

For what to expect, the button slamming DJ and Mexican pop outfit recently released a 34 and half minute video of a secret set they performed in Mexico City on December 11 2025.

Titled ‘under the fabric’, the video shows the combined forces performing various improvisational tracks underneath massive thin sheets of fabric and light show spectacles.

The artists seem to carry a creative energy that flows together so effortlessly that the upcoming live stream is bound to be a worthwhile treat.

Fred again.. also shared that “Sometimes I find I have to really work hard to make things feel like a contained universe, but in this case everything that came out just naturally felt like one thing to us all”.

It seems like fans will get an eventful online show to eat up, hopefully the fellas don’t hit creative brick walls and become stuck in livestream purgatory.