Oasis streams jump more than 300 percent as England fans turn Wonderwall into their World Cup anthem

England’s World Cup run is proving to be a big win for Oasis too.

Streams of ‘Wonderwall’ have jumped by more than 300 percent following England’s dramatic 3-2 Round of 16 win over Mexico, with the 1995 classic becoming the team’s unofficial victory song throughout the tournament.

The tradition has been driven as much by the players as the fans. After each win, Harry Kane and the England squad have headed over to the travelling supporters to sing ‘Wonderwall’ together, including after victories over Croatia, DR Congo and now Mexico.

Kane admitted after the Mexico match that he’d almost lost his voice from the celebrations, saying, “I’ve just been singing, I can’t really talk.” Liam Gallagher quickly got involved online, joking about the England captain’s vocal struggles.

The latest spike in streams came after one of England’s most dramatic matches of the tournament. Thomas Tuchel’s side spent more than 40 minutes with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off, but still held on for a 3-2 win over the co-hosts at the Azteca Stadium.

Jude Bellingham scored twice, Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot and England survived 11 minutes of stoppage time to book their place in the qarter-finals.

Noel Gallagher has also backed the unexpected resurgence of ‘Wonderwall’. Earlier in the tournament, the Oasis co-founder said the song “belongs to the people” and supported its rise as one of England’s unofficial World Cup anthems alongside Three Lions.

England now faces Norway in the quarter-finals, and if the celebrations keep going, don’t expect ‘Wonderwall’ to disappear from the streaming charts anytime soon.