The Strokes photography exhibition celebrating ‘Is This It’ turning 25 to open in Sydney

Rare Strokes photographs land in Sydney for one night only.

Sydney is set to host an exclusive one-night-only photography exhibition celebrating 25 years of The Strokes’ seminal debut album, Is This It.

The event, presented by Behind The Gallery and Marshall, will transform Darlinghurst’s Stanley Street on July 22nd into an immersive rock time capsule, featuring the iconic lens work of photographers Cody Smyth and Colin Lane.

Lane, who captured the album’s legendary Empire State Building cover, describes the shoot as a “slightly illegal excursion” that defined a generation.

His work sits alongside Smyth’s intimate, rarely-seen images from the band’s raw New York City origins, compiled in his definitive collection The First Ten Years.

Attendees will experience the album through Marshall’s dynamic sound technology, with lighting pulsing in sync with the music.

Every guest will enter a draw to win a signed print and Marshall speakers.

With places strictly limited for this five-hour homage to rock history, fans are urged to RSVP immediately before tickets vanish.

The Strokes’ legacy, as Smyth puts it, proves how “friends can survive NYC, youth, life, art and rock ‘n’ roll.”