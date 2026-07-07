Sydney finally has a vegan Yum Cha with gluten-free options

If you’ve ever wished there were more plant-based Yum Cha options in Sydney, your weekends just got a little more interesting.

Yulli’s is now serving vegan Yum Cha every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to midday, with a menu built around classic share plates and a gluten-free set menu available too.

Guests can choose between a $42 set menu, which includes unlimited tea, or order individual dishes from $13.50 each.

The first round includes Garlic Chive Gao, BBQ Buns, Turnip Spring Rolls, Kale & Truffle Gyoza and Chinese Cabbage & Ginger Dumplings before moving into heartier dishes like Steamed Mapo Tofu, Salt & Pepper King Brown Mushrooms, Gai Lan with Mushroom Oyster Sauce and Braised Eggplant with Crispy Tofu Strips.

Dessert comes in the form of a Mango Tapioca Pudding, while extra à la carte dishes include Brussels Sprouts withFermented Black Bean Sauce, Salted Radish Cheong Fun with Warm Ginger Soy Sauce and Crispy Wontons finished with cinnamon and icing sugar.

Whether you’re vegan, gluten-free or just looking to mix up your usual brunch plans, it’s a fresh take on the traditional Yum Cha experience without losing the flavours that make it a weekend favourite.

Vegan Yum Cha is available every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 12pm at Yulli’s in Surry Hills. Bookings are recommended.