Fiona Apple soundtracks title sequence for new Anya Taylor-Joy show, Lucky

Is new Fiona Apple music on the way?

Anya Taylor-Joy has shared that for her new show, Lucky, Fiona Apple will back the title sequences.

Taylor-Joy, who executive produced the series, shared with Movieplayer.it that she wanted the music to be “mostly female-centric and have kind of a rock edge to it.”

“I think her voice is a perfect description of this series. There’s a timbre and a rawness and a gravelliness that perfectly exemplifies the show”, she continued.

According to Taylor-Joy and co-star Timothy Olyphant, it’s the type of soundtrack that defines and elevates the whole show.

The miniseries, based on Marissa Stapley’s 2021 novel, follows a young con-woman on the run.

Taylor-Joy, who plays the woman, Lucky, leaves behind “the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past,” as described by Apple TV.

As of now we aren’t sure if the music will be something entirely new from Fiona, but we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Watch the full clip and trailer for Lucky, which premieres July 15 on Apple TV.