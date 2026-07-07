Harry Styles’ ‘Together, Together’ tour sets official Guinness World Record at Wembley Stadium

Harry Styles’ historic Wembley residency ended over the weekend, and set a world record with its final show.

Guinness World Records have now officially recognised the record-breaking run, with Styles’ 12th show coming to a close.

The record secured on July 4th was for the longest residency by a musician at Wembley Stadium during a single run.

Guinness shared that upon presenting the award, “every single member of the crew was also given their own certificate by Harry and his team to commemorate their work on the record-breaking gigs.”

The previous record was set by Coldplay, with ten shows for their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ last year.

When Styles initially set the tour dates, in support of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, he was lined up for six shows at the venue.

It was due to the unparalleled demand that Styles had to double the amount of shows, allowing him to smash the record.

“Wembley Stadium is one of the most iconic live music venues in the world, so to achieve the longest residency by a musician there during a single run is an extraordinary achievement,” Will Munford, the Official Guinness World Record adjudicator who provided Styles with the award, said in a statement.

“Harry Styles’ record-breaking 12-date run is a testament to the scale, ambition and cultural impact of his live performances, as well as the incredible connection he has with his fans.”