This Sydney band is going to break the Guinness World Record for the most gigs in 12 hours

Sydney based dream-rock band, Fathom, is attempting to break a world record.

The record to be broken: to play the most gigs in 12 hours across multiple cities.

And if you’re in a band, you can take part and help them do it.

Here’s how it’s gonna go down:

They’ll be starting in Singleton, before heading to Newcastle, then Gosford, Sydney, Penrith, Lithgow, Bathurst, Goulburn and finally Canberra.

That’s nine gigs, which is one more than the current Guinness World Record, which was set in the UK.

And it all has to happen in just 12 hours, so each set will round out to around 15 minutes in each city.

They’re on the lookout for bands who can support them at each location on the tour, and make each gig happen.

So, hit them up, if you’re free on the 13th of June, when the world record is set to be broken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fathom (@fathomtheband)

This record-breaking attempt comes off the back of the release of their 2025 EP, ‘With Good Intentions.’

And if you’re into their synth pop/ indie rock sound, inspired by the likes of The Cranberries, Mazzy Star, and Beach House, maybe you should check the tour out, if they’re stopping at a city near you.