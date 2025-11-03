Jeezy Breaks Guinness World Record with 101-Piece Hip-Hop Orchestra

Vegas just witnessed Jeezy’s biggest performance ever – landsliding over Cypress hill’s 72 piece symphony

Atlanta rap veteran Jeezy has made history. During his Las Vegas residency TM:101 Live at PH Live at Planet Hollywood, he performed with a 101-piece orchestra, earning him a Guinness World Record for the largest performing orchestra at a hip-hop concert.

The milestone was officially confirmed on site, with a Guinness adjudicator presenting a certificate to mark the occasion.

The Las Vegas show featured the Derrick Hodge-led orchestra and musical director Adam Blackstone, blending orchestral arrangements with Jeezy’s signature trap and street anthems.

The residency celebrates his 2005 debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, making the record-breaking performance a full-circle moment in his career.

Jeezy told fans, “This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas. Thank you to every musician, every fan and everyone who believed we could take this all the way.”

The record highlights Jeezy’s ambition to push hip-hop in new directions, showing how the genre can be fused with larger-than-life productions while maintaining its raw energy.

Fans still have a few more chances to see the residency, with additional shows scheduled in December, promising more orchestral flourishes and surprises.