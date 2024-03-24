The Simpsons prediction #35: Cypress Hill & LSO to perform at the Royal Albert Hall

Did somebody order the London Symphony Orchestra? Cypress Hill – we’re looking in your direction…

Almost 30 years ago, in a classic episode of The Simpsons called ‘Homerpalooza,’ the show joked that Cypress Hill, the famous hip-hop group, would end up performing with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO).

Now, in 2024, that joke has become real.

Cypress Hill and the LSO have announced a joint performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Fans who’ve been waiting for this collaboration can finally rejoice. The hip-hop legends will play hits from their album Black Sunday and other favourites.

On July 10, 2024, the Royal Albert Hall will see a mix of hip-hop and classical music as Cypress Hill shares the stage with the LSO.

Tickets go on sale on March 27, and excitement is building.

Under conductor Troy Miller, the orchestra will create special arrangements for songs like ‘Insane in the Brain’ and ‘I Wanna Get High.’

Did somebody order the London Symphony Orchestra? Cypress Hill – we're looking in your direction… Cypress Hill + @londonsymphony, July 10th at the Royal Albert Hall.

Both Cypress Hill and the LSO are excited about this unexpected partnership.

Cypress Hill said, “We’re thrilled to perform with the London Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall. It’s a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted.”

Meanwhile, Kathryn McDowell DBE, Managing Director of the LSO, praised the show’s creators for the idea and expressed delight at finally teaming up with the iconic band.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents, added, “AEG Artistic is extremely thrilled to be working with Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra on such a unique and long-awaited concert. It’s been a long time since these two legendary acts paired up in Springfield, but we know that the real thing will be worth the wait.”

Truly, life imitates art, and in this instance, The Simpsons’ playful joke has become a reality at the Royal Albert Hall.

