WATCH: 3% are back with bangin’ single “Won’t Stop” featuring Jessica Mauboy

3% bring it with new single ‘Won’t Stop’, and NAIDOC Week collab – Nooky’s Meal Pack, alongside a signed poster and presale album download

Blak Collective 3% are back this week with their next single, “Won’t Stop,” a killer’ preview of their forthcoming debut album, KILL THE DEAD, set to drop on August 9.

This track is an anthem of perseverance, featuring a standout collaboration with Jessica Mauboy, a proud KuKu Yalanji and Wakaman woman and celebrated ARIA award-winner.

“Won’t Stop” kicks off with a vibrant energy that immediately grabs attention. The production is sharp and dynamic, with a driving piano motif and a bold horn section propelling the track forward.

Nooky, Dallas Woods, and Angus Field deliver their verses with a raw intensity, perfectly complemented by Mauboy’s powerful, emotive chorus.

The fusion of these elements creates a sonic landscape that feels both celebratory and defiant, embodying the relentless spirit of overcoming obstacles.

The single’s video, shot at the Bomaderry Children’s Home—a site with deep historical significance related to the Stolen Generation—adds a profound layer to the track.

The visual narrative juxtaposes the site’s painful legacy with the strength and resilience of the First Nations community.

Mauboy, and 3% are seen performing against a backdrop of stark, evocative imagery, highlighting both the historical trauma and the enduring spirit of healing and resistance.

Nooky reflects on the significance of the release, stating, “The song’s about not stopping and continuing on, looking into the heart and history we carry as Blakfellas. There’s a lot of pain and trauma, but also strength and resilience. The visuals showcase this duality, celebrating how we can move forward with pride and strength despite the challenges.”

In the lead-up to KILL THE DEAD’s release, 3% are hosting a series of launch and listening parties across major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, and Castlemaine.

These events will kick off with a special NAIDOC Week collaboration at butter Sydney on July 7, where attendees can enjoy Nooky’s Meal Pack—featuring fried chicken sando, damper, and honey donut—along with a signed poster and presale album download.

The tour continues with listening parties and culminates in a performance at the National Indigenous Music Awards on August 10.

“Won’t Stop” is a testament to 3%’s ability to blend high-energy production with deeply rooted cultural narratives, offering a compelling preview of what’s to come from their debut album.