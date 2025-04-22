Snoop Dogg Drops New Clip for ‘Last Dance With Mary Jane’ Featuring Tom Petty and Jelly Roll

Snoop Dogg marks 4/20 with a new video featuring legends, weed, and nostalgia

It wouldn’t be 4/20 without a little Snoop Dogg magic—and this year, the Doggfather marked the occasion in true stoner-legend fashion: with a new music video for his weed-hazed track ‘Last Dance With Mary Jane’, featuring country-rap crooner Jelly Roll and a ghostly nod to the late, great Tom Petty.

Directed by longtime visual maestro Dave Meyers, the video is a hazy, surreal trip through time, memory, and a whole lotta green smoke.

There’s a narrative twist, too—Snoop gets told by his doc that it’s time to give up his favourite leafy lady, Mary Jane. Naturally, he takes that as a cue to spark one last joint and float into a dreamlike montage of his weed-fuelled life.

The visuals don’t skimp on star power either. Animated versions of Tupac and Bob Marley drop by (yes, really), joining a celestial Snoop as he reflects on the highs—pun intended—of his past and a hazy future in the great smoke circle in the sky. Animated Jelly Roll and Petty also make appearances, with the track cleverly sampling Petty’s own ‘Mary Jane’s Last Dance’.

“It’s my last dance with Mary Jane, one more time to kill the pain,” Snoop raps, his voice heavy with nostalgia and THC. “Even before the fame, she was my novocaine, you know it ain’t ‘gon change.”

It’s trippy, tender, and 100% on-brand. Light one up and check it out above.