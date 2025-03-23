Snoop Dogg Offers to Help Prince William and Harry Reconcile

Snoop Dogg is ready to reunite Prince William and Harry, offering music as a truce

Snoop Dogg has thrown his hat in the ring as a potential peacemaker between Prince William and Prince Harry, saying he’s happy to do whatever it takes to get the brothers back on good terms—including performing for them.

The West Coast rap legend has known both royals for years and revealed that Harry once asked him to perform at William’s bachelor party. “Harry and William, I have known for a long time now,” Snoop told The Mirror. “Harry asked me to perform at William’s bachelor party but I couldn’t make it. Anything they want to perform at now, I am there.”

“They are brothers, man. Anything that gets them in the same room and being brothers again will be worth it. Life is too short to not make things right, and if Snoop can help heal that relationship, then let’s do it.”

Snoop has long been vocal about his ties to the royals, previously calling Prince Harry his “boy” and praising his decision to step back from royal duties. “As soon as I knew they were fans, I reached out to them and we‘ve been cool ever since,” he previously told The Mirror.

His royal connections don’t stop there—Snoop has also spoken highly of his friendship with David Beckham, calling the footballer a “brother” after more than 25 years of knowing each other. “We have been friends for over 25 years, he isn’t a friend to me anymore, he is a brother to me,” he said. “From the first time we met we had a good connection, and our friendship just went from there.”

As for William and Harry, the ball’s in their court—but if anyone can bring them back together, Snoop seems more than willing to try.