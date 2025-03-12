JPEGMAFIA – I Lay Down My Life For You Review

JPEGMAFIA cements himself as one of modern hip-hop’s most electrifying and unpredictable forces

JPEGMAFIA, on the 4th of March, brought the I Lay Down My Life For You Tour to the Enmore Theatre, ready to peg the people of Sydney.

After months on the road, the final stretch of his tour kicked off as he landed in the sweltering outback heat—only to deliver an even hotter show.

Playing notable tracks such as Hazard Duty Pay, the standout from his most recent album Either On Or Off The Drugs, alongside a slew of bangers, including cuts from his historic and heavily influential sophomore album Veteran.

He also performed tracks from his collaborative project Scaring The Hoes with Detroit rapper Danny Brown.

Opening with one of his biggest commercial hits, Jesus Forgive Me, I Am a Thot, JPEGMAFIA seamlessly blended melodic passages with experimental industrial moments, keeping the energy high from start to finish.

The setlist took the audience on a whirlwind of emotions—from headbanging excitement to floating through space on tracks like Free The Frail, or vibing to his now cult-famous acapella cover of Carly Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe.

By the end of the show, it felt like we could all die happy.

He played all his most celebrated tracks from across his discography, leaving us glued to our seats—crying, screaming, blinded by strobes, and drenched in sweat, just as JPEGMAFIA is meant to be experienced.

For those in the mosh, it was pure mayhem: constant pits, airborne shoes, and an unrelenting wave of chaos. A nightmare for some, but for Peggy fans, an absolute dream.

Overall, the show was an intoxicating mix of dream-like euphoria and high-impact energy, showcasing the best of JPEGMAFIA’s boundary-pushing career.

He has once again proven himself to be one of the most compelling figures in modern hip-hop, and this tour only solidifies that legacy.