Tall Tales: Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard’s Electrifying New LP

British music icons Thom Yorke and Mark Pritichard are set to unleash their mesmerising new collaboration

Thom Yorke, frontman of Radiohead and the Smile, is teaming up with British electronic musician and producer, Mark Pritchard, for an electric new album.

Tall Tales, the pair’s debut LP is out on May 9, with their latest single This Conversation is Missing Your Voice released yesterday.

The song was accompanied by a uniquely entrancing music video directed by Jonathan Zawada.

This was the second song released in anticipation of their album with Back in the Game released last month.

It was performed live at the Sydney Opera House as a surprise for Pritchard’s fans at his headlining show.

This is Yorke and Pritchard’s first collab–the two teamed up in 2016 on the single Beautiful People with Pritchard also mixing for Radiohead before that.

Tall Tales marks Yorke’s first full-length project with a producer and hasn’t released a solo LP since ANIMA in 2019.

Yorke said about the LP: “Mark sent me a large file of Mp3s of ideas during lockdown, there were so many great ones I knew straight away that I had to drop what I was doing.”

“It felt very much that I had not been anywhere like this before, both as soon as I put my headphones on and started trying to find the vocals, words and sounds, but also, as it progressed, watching Jonathan (Zawada) respond so freely and spontaneously with all his video and artwork ideas.”

This Conversation is Missing Your Voice is packed with rhythmic drums, hypnotic electronic sounds, with Yorke’s iconic voice pulling the whole piece together.

Reminiscent of Yorke’s early 2000s work, the sustained, soft beat is soulful and leaves you feeling like you’re levitating by the end of it.

Check out the full tracklist below:

A Fake In A Faker’s World

Ice Shelf

Bugging Out Again

Back In The Game

The White Cliffs

The Spirit

Gangsters

This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice

Tall Tales

Happy Days

The Men Who Dance In Stag’s Heads

Wandering Genie

Pre-save Tall Tales here.