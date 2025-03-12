‘Orange F–king Gorilla’: Jack White Delivers Blistering Critique of Trump

In a fiery fan-captured video, White holds nothing back in his criticism of Donald Trump and Elon Musk during a performance of Corporation last month.

Jack White, known for being one half of the cultural icons The White Stripes, is shown launching into an alternative version of his solo track Corporation.

The song, which is already a searing commentary on American capitalism, featured re-written lyrics directly calling out Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

“I was thinking about taking government subsidies and starting my own electric car company. Who’s with me?,” White sang, a clear jab at Musk’s Tesla empire, which has benefited from federal incentives.

He continued, “I’m thinking about not being elected. Never holding a public office. Never serving one day of military service. But somehow having the authority to control parts of the U.S. Government. Who’s with me?”

The performance reached its peak when White delivered a blistering line aimed squarely at Trump: “I’m thinking about not being properly vetted by the Supreme Court or Congress, just doing whatever the hell I want because some fucking bloated asshole orange fucking gorilla who’s failed at every business he’s ever ran wants me to be his golf cart partner.”

The crowd erupted in cheers, clearly energised by Jack White’s unapologetic takedown. Watch it below.

This isn’t the first time White has used his music as a platform for political commentary. Known for his outspoken nature, the musician has consistently used his art to challenge authority and advocate for change.

White’s ‘No Name’ tour, which supports his album of the same name, has been praised for its raw energy and fearless performances. The Boston show was clearly no exception.



For those eager to see Jack White in action, tickets are available now. And for anyone who appreciates music with a message, this tour is a must-see. Whether he’s shredding on guitar or calling out the powerful, Jack White remains one of the most compelling voices in music today.

Watch the fan-captured video of the Boston performance above and stay tuned for more updates on Jack White’s ‘No Name’ tour.