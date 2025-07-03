Fontaines D.C. turn Roskilde Stage into Pro-Palestine rally

As Kneecap and Bob Vylan face heat, Fontaines D.C. double down.

At their electrifying Roskilde Festival set, Fontaines D.C. made a statement.

The Irish post-punk band brought a pro-Palestine activist group onstage, leading chants of “Free Palestine” in English and Arabic while condemning media censorship of the Gaza crisis.

The move comes amid escalating tensions over artists’ political statements at festivals.

Just days earlier, Bob Vylan faced backlash, and a US visa revocation, for their Glastonbury protest, where they accused the BBC of downplaying Gaza’s plight as a mere “conflict.”

Meanwhile, Kneecap defied UK government calls for their removal despite legal scrutiny over pro-Palestine remarks.

Fontaines D.C., long-time advocates, called police investigations into such speech a “witch hunt,” telling NME: “It’s everyone’s responsibility to speak out.”

Their Roskilde act followed a shirt campaign with Bohemians FC to fund Gaza aid, which none other than Greta Thunberg was spotted wearing!