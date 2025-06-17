Kneecap’s Defiant Billboard Takeover Ahead of Terror Trial

When hip-hop becomes civil disobedience.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap has plastered London with provocative billboards ahead of member Mo Chara’s court appearance on terror charges today (June 18).

The bold signs—reading “More Blacks, More Dogs, More Irish, Mo Chara”—flip a racist mid-20th-century slogan into a rallying cry against what the band calls a “witch hunt”.

Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh) faces charges for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a 2024 concert, which the UK designates as a terror group.

Kneecap denies supporting Hezbollah or Hamas, calling the case “political policing” to silence their pro-Palestine activism.

Their recent single The Recap doubles down, mocking Tory leader Kemi Badenoch over blocked arts funding.

Stars like Tom Morello and Massive Attack have backed the group, while critics dismiss the campaign as stunt marketing.

As crowds gather outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Kneecap’s message is clear: this isn’t just a trial—it’s a battle for free speech.