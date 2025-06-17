Zohran Mamdani: The NYC Mayoral Candidate who is going Viral for his Rap Career

From rap verses to policy proposals, NYC’s wildest crossover

Before he was a Democratic Socialist shaking up New York’s mayoral race, Zohran Kwame Mamdani was Mr. Cardamom—a self-proclaimed “B-list rapper” with a cult following.

Now, as his political star rises, his old tracks, like the viral Nani—a cheeky ode to his grandmother featuring actress Madhur Jaffrey—are resurfacing, blending humour and cultural pride.

Mamdani’s rap career began in high school and peaked with Sidda Mukyaalo, a multilingual EP tackling postcolonial identity and inequality.

Though he jokes about his “C-class rapper” past, his music foreshadowed his political ethos: playful yet pointed.

Tracks like Askari critiqued systemic racism, while #1 Spice, made for his mother Mira Nair’s film Queen of Katwe, showcased his diasporic roots.

Now, as he polls neck-and-neck with Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani’s mic skills are an asset—whether rhyming or debating.

His campaign, like his music, is a remix of grassroots energy and unapologetic idealism.