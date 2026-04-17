Danny Brown announces 2026 Australian Tour Dates

The ‘Stardust’ tour hits down under.

Detroit’s wildest hip-hop export is coming back down under.

Danny Brown will tear through Australia this June for a volatile east coast run and a ritualistic stop at Dark Mofo.

The genre-defying rapper brings his ‘Stardust’ tour to Brisbane’s Princess Theatre on June 5th, Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on June 7th, and Sydney’s Liberty Hall on June 9th before descending on Hobart’s Odeon Theatre for Dark Mofo on June 11th.

Brown’s latest album Stardust drips with glitchy psychedelic chaos, a jagged left-turn from his previous work.

Live, he’s famously unhinged, shows teeter on beautiful collapse.

Tickets go on sale April 21st at 12pm local time, with a pre-sale starting April 20th at 10am. Don’t blink.

Danny Brown Full Tour Dates

Friday, June 5th – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, June 7th – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, June 9th – Liberty Hall, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, June 11th – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS