Hip-hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa passes away as survivors await accountability

Afrika Bambaataa, who shaped hip-hop, dies amid unresolved civil suits.

Afrika Bambaataa, the Bronx-born DJ who fused funk with German electronica to birth the 1982 anthem ‘Planet Rock,’ passed away Friday at 67 due to cancer.

As the founder of the Universal Zulu Nation, he preached peace, unity, and love, transforming a gritty subculture into a global movement and collaborating with icons from James Brown to Bob Dylan.

Yet, Bambaataa’s legacy is irrevocably fractured.

In his final decade, multiple men accused the pioneer of childhood sexual abuse and trafficking.

A 2025 civil case was lost by default after he failed to appear in court, with an anonymous plaintiff alleging abuse starting at age twelve.

The Hip-Hop Alliance acknowledges a “complex” giant: a creator who electrified the world, and an accused predator.

He died in Philadelphia, leaving behind the beats that changed music and victims seeking justice.