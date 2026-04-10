Roger Waters fired his son, now he’s hiring for his son’s Pink Floyd Tribute Band

Comfortably replacing himself.

First, Roger Waters fired his son. Now, he’s trying to hire his own ghost.

The contentious Pink Floyd co-founder, 82, has launched an open audition for a singer to front Legacy, a tribute band actually formed by his estranged son, Harry.

The catch? He needs a vocalist who sounds like a young Roger Waters.

“Harry’s band is missing the voice I had when I was young,” Roger wrote, asking applicants to nail everything from the whisper of ‘Comfortably Numb’ to the primal scream of ‘Don’t Leave Me Now.’

This bizarre family reconciliation comes two years after Roger fired Harry following a 14-year stint on keyboards.

“It was doubly hurtful for me,” Harry told Rolling Stone.

Now, the younger Waters is running the auditions himself via his website, with a deadline of April 30.

The tribute tour, celebrating Floyd’s golden era, is set for 2027.