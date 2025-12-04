Check out The Damned reimagine Pink Floyd’s ‘See Emily Play’

Interesting choice, but we’re here for it!

Punk legends The Damned have unleashed a brilliantly vibrant surprise, covering Pink Floyd’s 1967 Syd Barrett-era classic, ‘See Emily Play.’

Serving as the second single from their upcoming covers album ‘Not Like Everybody Else,’ due January 23, the track fuses their iconic punk energy with the original’s whimsical, kaleidoscopic spirit.

Guitarist Captain Sensible, taking lead vocals, acknowledges the cover as a “weird choice” given punk’s rebellion against ’70s stadium rock, but passionately defends the early Floyd’s wild innovation.

The selection is a heartfelt nod to late founding guitarist Brian James, for whom the song was an early favourite.

For Sensible, the track was personally transformative: “the song that blew my mind.”

This tribute is part of a curated journey through James’s influences, following their cover of ‘There’s A Ghost In My House.’