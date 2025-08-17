Stunt Legend Ronnie Rondell Jr., Pink Floyd’s Fiery Muse, Dies at 88

The man who burned for rock ‘n’ roll.

Hollywood stunt legend Ronnie Rondell Jr., immortalised as the burning man on Pink Floyd’s iconic Wish You Were Here album cover, has passed away at 88.

The fearless performer endured multiple fiery takes, reportedly being set ablaze up to 15 times, for the 1975 shoot, sacrificing an eyebrow and part of his moustache to the flames.

Standing beside fellow stuntman Danny Rogers, Rondell’s searing image became synonymous with rock history.

Beyond the album cover, his daring career spanned decades, igniting screens in Lethal Weapon, Batman & Robin, Twister, The Crow, and Predator 2.

Whether dodging explosions or wrestling with Hollywood’s toughest villains, Rondell’s grit defined an era of practical stunts.

His legacy burns bright, a testament to the unsung heroes who risk it all for art and action.