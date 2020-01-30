Original cast set to regroup for fifth and final ‘Leathal Weapon’ film

Lethal Weapon fans can start getting geed because a fifth movie has been confirmed! It’s been over 20 years since Lethal Weapon 4 so most fans have probably almost forgotten about Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as the famous duo.

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and directed by Richard Donner. The original cast is also set to regroup for the fifth and final movie in the Lethal Weapon franchise. Heck yes.

The original Lethal Weapon gained a great deal of popularity after its release in 1987. The franchise grew with the release of the following 3 sequels and O.G. film became a classic in the movie world. Since the last movie release, the story was brought back for a television series starring Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as Riggs and Murtaugh. The series started in 2016 and ended in 2019.

Donner eliminated any anticipation for a fifth movie back in 2018, stating that there were problems with Warner Bros.

He made a few comments on what could’ve been at the time, “I’m ready to do 5. It’s called Lethal Finale. It’s very dark. And we were all set to go, and now Warner Bros. is doing their old-fashioned tricks.”

“…we have a really great story. It is dark. But I wanted to end it on an emotional note, and I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

Guess what? It’s happening folks!