With their long-awaited debut album New Shanghai Night just about to drop, Sleepy have released another enticing crumb. Their second single Safe & Sound anticipates more of the nostalgic 90’s revival tunes we’ve fallen in love with and made out to.

Soaked in scuzzy college rock and dripping with indie-pop hooks, Sleepy’s latest single Safe & Sound will have you dreaming of simpler times.

The Sydney-based trio aren’t dozy when it comes to releasing new material. Since their 2014 inception, Sleepy have released a self-titled EP, a fuzzed-out sophomore EP Postcards, a 7″, a sprinkling of catchy singles, and have been featured on a tribute album for 90’s favourites Smudge.

Safe & Sound hasn’t strayed far from their dreamy and jangly theme. Whilst slacker-pop might invite the lazy connotations of their name, here it is steeped in playfulness. Calling out for sing-a-long with its repetitive lyrics and hooky melodies, it’s a charming and inclusive track.

Between Sarah and Martin’s vocal harmonies and Cook’s cymbal forward drums, Sleepy dance around the peripheries of cool and shoe-gaze. A wheeling lead guitar chases youthful freeform and there’s a warming familiarity that will make you want to through a house party, red plastic cups only.

If you’re a fan of icon’s You Am I and the Go-Betweens, you won’t find yourself yawning here either. Whilst maintaining the easy air-guitarable notion, Sleepy have a swagger that lets you know that they know exactly what they do. Impressionable and treacly, Safe & Sound is the next natural deployment for Sleepy and we can’t wait to wrap our ears around the whole album, due out February 14th.

For a good night out, catch Sleepy on their album release tour that’s taking them around Australia:

20th Feb – Nighthawks, Melbourne

22nd Feb – Polish White Eagle Club, Canberra

29th Feb – Broadcast Bar, Adelaide

6th March – Moshpit, Sydney – alongside synthwave post-punk band Potential

12th March – Netherworld, Brisbane